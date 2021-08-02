​Indore: IMC knocks down two dilapidated structures ​

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday knocked down two residential buildings​ in its ​continuing drive against dilapidated ​houses in the city.​ ​​One of the buildings was in Kathi Mohalla and ​ another was in ​Imli Bazaar.

Civic body officials said that ​first ​they pulled down Shankarlal Batawra’s dilapidated house at Kathi Mohalla and ​then they demolished ​Sudhil Kumar Modi’s house in Imli Bazaar.

Building officer Shantilal Yadav led the demolition drive. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had directed municipal officers to demolish rickety residential buildings in the monsoon season on a priority basis. Following the orders, IMC officials demolished dilapidated houses with a gap of one to two days.​​

The IMC had identified 164 dilapidated buildings which ​were a threat to human lives. Of these, 27 buildings are put under 'the very dangerous' category.