Indore: IMC issues hefty bills of up to Rs 50L to industries for ETPs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists of the Sanwer Road industrial area have expressed deep anguish over receiving hefty bills of up to Rs 50 lakh by units as charge for effluent water treatment plants (ETPs). They have said the huge bills are quite against the charges fixed by IMC itself.

The industrialists lodged their complaints before additional commissioner of IMC Sandeep Soni during his visit to the industrial area on Tuesday. Soni visited the area to inspect the status of initiatives being made for rainwater conservation through roof-top water harvesting. Soni praised the water recharging-harvesting systems put up in the industrial area.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said, “We brought to Soni’s notice many problems of the industrial area. The prime concern is over the hefty bills for ETPs.” He mentioned that, for transportation of effluent water used by the industries to the Sanwer Road ETP, hefty bills amounting up to Rs 50 lakh are being issued to units by IMC.

“This is totally unfair as IMC, itself, had fixed the rate of transporting the effluent water at 10 paise per litre. The units are not releasing that much amount of water for which bills can be made of up to Rs 50 lakh,” he said. Dafaria also mentioned the road widening work of MR-4 which is in progress. He said problems were being faced by the industries of Bhagirathpura due to the construction of the 30-meter-wide road. “Many industries will be reduced to a small plot if the road is widened according to the prescribed mark,” he added.

Apart from this, the additional commissioner was requested to complete the incomplete, cemented under-construction road of the Agarbatti Complex and ensure supply of Narmada drinking water to the industrial area. Soni assured the industrialists that the above points would be discussed with the IMC commissioner. Om Dhoot, Sunil Vyas, Prakash Jain, Dilip Dev, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal, Satish Mittal, Hemendra Bokadia and Amit of the association participated in the programme organised at Arel Industries.

