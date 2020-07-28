Indore: IMC employee, home guard foil girl’s suicide bid

Indore: An employee of Indore Municipal Corporation and a home guard collectively saved the life of a girl who attempted suicide by jumping into Yeshwant Sagar lake on Tuesday.

The girl was handed over to her relatives.

According to information, Shivani Chouhan of Shiv Nagar had recently gone to her uncle’s place in Depalpur. There, she was rebuked by relatives over some issue. Dismayed over it, the girl came to Yeshwant Sagar and jumped into it.

IMC employee Bharat Chouhan and home guard Kalyan Dayal saw the girl drowning. The duo dived into the water and fished out the girl.

Hatod police station in-charge Anil Singh Chouhan said they had no clue about the incident.