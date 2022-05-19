Indore: IMC election 2022; database of employees will be updated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the forthcoming Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Panchayati Raj elections, work on updating the database of the employees has begun in the district. This data will be uploaded on the portal of the State Election Commission.

Extensive preparations are underway in the district for the forthcoming local body elections, 2022. A large number of government servants is required for the election work. In view of this, the database of all government servants is being updated. For this, collector and district election officer Manish Singh has issued the necessary guidelines to all the heads of office.

The instructions specify that all the heads of office should enter the information of all the employees on the Election Commission’s portal within the stipulated time by Friday and send copies of it to the election office in the city. Joint director, Planning and Statistics and Election Personnel Management, Prem Singh Paraste said that instructions had been issued to compulsorily update information on all central government and state government drawing disbursing officers and employees of all nationalised banks, all government institutes and aided educational institutions whose salaries are drawn from their offices.

Paraste said that, after entering the above information on the portal of the State Election Commission, the information should be filed in Form 01 and 02 and uploaded on electionindore@gmail.com. It should be sent to the nodal officer (Personnel Management) at Room No. 219 of the collectorate by May 20. User ID and password will remain the same as before. Instructions are being given to update the database by constantly contacting the departments concerned over the phone. Separate letters have also been issued to all the offices. If action is not taken within the stipulated time limit, disciplinary action will be proposed against the drawing disbursing officers.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:05 PM IST