Indore: 46 beneficiaries in district get permanent land patta

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 46 beneficiaries of the district got permanent patta of land (land rights certificate) at a function held at the collector’s office on Thursday, where the telecast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s programme from Bhopal was also made. MLA Mahendra Hardia, Akash Vijayvargiya and former chairman of the IDA Madhu Verma, along with additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore and so forth, were present at the programme. Prem Bai and Manohar Babulal were made the chief guests from among the beneficiaries present. These common citizens sat as chief guests at the place where ministers, collectors and other senior officials sit.

Today became a memorable day for Prem Bai and Manohar Babulal. The live telecast of the speech delivered by Chouhan from Bhopal was also shown at the programme, where the guests distributed land owner rights letters and permanent pattas under the Chief Minister’s Urban Land Rights Scheme to eligible beneficiaries occupying government land in the urban areas.

The 46 beneficiaries given pattas included 26 beneficiaries of Hatod, 14 of Mhow, one of Juni Indore, one of Sanwer and four of Depalpur. Chouhan also interacted directly with the beneficiaries of Barwani, Harda, Balaghat and other districts of the Indore division. Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput was also present at the virtual programme.

There was an atmosphere of immense happiness among the beneficiaries after getting the land owner’s authorisation letter and permanent lease. They said, “Today, we’ve become proper owners of our land. Now, through this land, we’ll also start getting the benefits of many schemes and programmes.”

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 09:10 PM IST