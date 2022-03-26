Indore: IMC commissioner starts pre-survey inspection for Swachhata Mission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal started pre-survey inspection for Swachhata Mission on Friday and went on an inspection of areas under Zone 16.

She inspected the ongoing work of the sewerage pipeline near Suyog Hospital in the Juni Indore area. She also inspected similar work going on in the Bada Ganpati area. She instructed officials to finish the work on time.

After this, the commissioner inspected areas near Kalani Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Ambikapuri Colony, Bangdada Road, Highlink City, and other areas.

During the inspection of the Kalani Nagar area, the commissioner found sacks lying on the road. In the sacks there was dry waste and leaves and she told officials to put them in the garbage. Pal also had a discussion with a lady Safai Mitra, who was cleaning in the area about the number of people working to keep the area clean.The commissioner also inspected the backlane in Kalani Nagar and praised the beautification and cleanliness work done there.

