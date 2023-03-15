Indore: IMC commissioner inspects 7 km stretch on bypass service road 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the heavy traffic on the service lane of the bypass road in certain sections, a four-lane service road will be constructed for the convenience of the commuters. IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal along with other officials inspected the road on Tuesday.

The four-lane service lane would be constructed on a 7-km stretch from Scheme Number 140 to DPS School and it would be 15 metres wide. It is expected that after the construction of the four-lane service road, the frequent traffic jams along this stretch would end.

During the inspection, the commissioner instructed the subordinates to identify and remove the obstacle after discussing the matter with the building owner regarding their construction, boundary wall etc.

Earlier, a proposal was prepared to make a two-lane service road, but in view of the traffic on the bypass service road, it has now been decided that a four-lane service road is needed to handle the increasing traffic flow.