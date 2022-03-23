Indore: IMC cleans up Ger route in just one and half hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) swung into action and cleaned up the entire ger route, including the Rajwada area, the epicentre of the Rangpanchami celebration in the city, in just one and half hours.

After the festivities ended, the IMC pressed 700 sanitation workers, 10 sweeping machines, 59 garbage collecting vehicles and around 30 water tankers to clean up the entire ger route.

IMC said that the sanitation workers started cleaning the route at 3.15 pm. “By 4.45 pm, the entire route, including the Rajwada area, was cleaned up. It took around one and half hours,” said chief health officer Akhilesh Upadhyaya.

The timing for taking out gers from Malharganj to Rajwada was 11 am to 3 pm. As the gers ended, sanitation workers came onto the route and cleaned the road. First roads were washed with water and then cleaning was done.

Numerous slippers, shoes and plastic bottles found dumped on the route were filled in two trucks and removed from the site.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:22 AM IST