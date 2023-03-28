Indore: IMC cancels permission to 51 multi-stories, other buildings for non-payment of fee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For non-payment of licence fee, Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday cancelled permission of 51 multi-storied and other buildings.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that they are running a revenue recovery campaign under which they are seizing and attaching properties of big tax defaulters.

She said that they have even started cancelling the building permit if the licence fee is not paid even a month after the building permit is issued.

Following the instructions of Pal, all the assistant revenue officers, and bill collectors of the IMC are taking seizure action in their respective areas as part of the revenue recovery campaign.

On Monday, they took action against Sangeeta Jainendra Kumar Jain of Jawahar Marg, Mangilal Mandloi of Kabir Khedi, Nitesh Bhagirath of Palasia Tower, Mukesh of Yashwant Niwas Road, Uma Devi Sharma of Lalaram Nagar and other major defaulters by seizing and attaching their properties for not paying tax.

Besides, the corporation is also cancelling the building permission of buildings or multi-stories for not paying the building fee within a month.