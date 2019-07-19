Indore: IMC building officer suspended, departmental enquiry ordered

Indore: A building officer of zone 13 of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) was suspended and departmental enquiry was initiated against him by the IMC Commissioner on Thursday after close to 20 illegal constructions were found in Sarvanand Nagar surfacing a deep conspiracy between builders and civic officials.

The IMC’s removal gang was in the area after several residents approached the IMC Commissioner recently with number of complaints about the illegal construction.

After reaching the locality, the team learned that at least 20 illegal constructions were set up in the locality. As the team was not prepared for the situation, they wrapped up and started moving towards IMC Headquarters.

Meanwhile, residents of the area staged a protest and asked them to pull down the structures. As the situation turned tense, IMC officials informed district administration officials. SDM Sashwat Sharma too reached the spot and found the flaws.

Learning about the gravity of negligence, the IMC Commissioner suspended the building officer of the area and also launched a departmental enquiry against him.

Speaking to the press, IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh said, the officer concerned was suspended. The corporation will not take any action under any sort of pressure or influence of anyone.

However, the removal gang had to return empty handed following the lack of force on Thursday.