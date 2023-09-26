Indore: IMA’s 2nd Women Leadership Conclave On October 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) will organise the second edition of its prestigious Women Leadership Conclave in the city on October 13. Over 14 leading women professionals would express the leadership sutras in the conclave.

Informing about the conclave, on Monday, CA Navin Khandelwal, vice president IMA; Chani Trivedi, conclave convener; Preeti Khandelwal, women forum member and Trishla Jain, EC member of IMA, said that women leadership conclave is going to be a dynamic platform for women leaders and entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and inspire.

“IMA is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated second women leadership conclave-2023. After a four-year wait, this empowering event is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 13 at the prestigious Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore,” they said.

Empowering women leaders

The IMA women leadership conclave-2023 is set to be a dynamic and inspiring gathering of over 250 women leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs. It offers a unique platform for women to connect with individuals, celebrities, corporate entities, mentors and like-minded business owners from diverse organisations.

The conclave will feature engaging discussions and thought-provoking sessions by experienced experts who will share insights from their journeys. These sessions will provide valuable learning opportunities, catalysing positive change in leadership and management in a single-day event.

This event is for those who seek to advance their careers, expand their networks, and be part of a community dedicated to breaking gender barriers and facing challenges in the business world.

Issues to be discussed

Sessions and panel discussions on topics such as women in corporate leadership, women leading through change, the power of inclusive leadership, evolving role of women leaders in recovery and resilience (post-pandemic), women in boardrooms, global perspectives on women's leadership, role of women in family business, breaking the glass ceiling, and entrepreneurship.

Renowned speakers

Exceptional speakers from diverse backgrounds will share their inspiring stories and insights, offering attendees a wealth of wisdom. They are Mandira Bedi, Divya Dutta, Kirti Kabra, Nidhi Kulpati, Mahasweta Ghosh, Harpriya Bains, Nayab Midha, Avani Davda, Saloi Suri, Pridheri Singh Karthik, Meghana Saraogi and Shalimi Nambiar.