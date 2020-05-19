Indore: IMA-Indore’s new office bearers take oath through video conferencing

The new executive body of Indian Medical Association-Indore Chapter took oath for their new posts through video conferencing on Tuesday. Dr Satish Joshi took charge of President while Dr Sadhna Sodani of Secretary for 2020-21. Dr Sumit Shukla became the President Elect of the Indore chapter of the biggest doctors’ association.

Amid the lockdown, all the members of outgoing committee, new committee and office bearers of the state took part in the video conferencing in which the new officer bearers took charge.

During the meeting, outgoing president Dr Shekhar D Rao informed about IMA’s coordination with the administration while outgoing Secretary Dr Brijbala Tiwari informed about the activities and initiatives taken by IMA in previous year.

Talking to Free Press, secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani said, “It was a new experience for us to join the office through video conferencing. We also find it useful and will focus on use of technology frequently to increase activities and connectivity with the members.”

Dr Sodani said that as her team has taken charge in a challenging time, her priority will be to help the doctors across city to resume their work with safety and security.

“It will be a challenge for us to eliminate fear of COVID-19 among the members and to help them in starting the clinics with their and patients safety. We will also emphasis on social activities along with academics and will ensure to donate 15-20 percent of every event for helping the needy,” she added.

National President of IMA Dr Rajan Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Regional Head Dr Mukul Tiwari, Dr Nirmal Lakhotiya, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Natwar Sharda and Dr Dilip Acharya congratulated the new team.

The new committee of IMA-Indore includes:

1. President Elect Dr Sumit Shukla

2. Vice Presidents Dr Vijay Harlalka, Dr Jay Pariyani

4. Joint Secretaries Dr Ravi Dosi, Dr Jitendra Gupta

5. Clinical Secretary Dr Manoj Bansal

6. Treasurer Dr Manoj Jain

7. Editor Dr Rakesh Jain

8. Joint Directors (CGP) Dr Sourabh Malviya, Dr Rajesh Koriya

9. Executive Members Dr Rahul Rokade, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Dr Mahendra Jain, Dr Poonam Mathur, Dr Jitendra Bansal, Dr Kamaljeet Singh Sabharwal, Dr Ankur Maheshwari, Dr Vinita Kothari, Dr Bharat Rawat and Dr Manish Maheshwari