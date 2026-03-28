Indore Illegal Parking: 4,636 Vehicles Penalised In One Month |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police took action against 4,636 vehicles for illegal parking, clearing roads and easing traffic across the city in one month from February 19 to March 19 2026.

According to officials, on the instructions of DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, special patrolling and wheel-lock teams acted against violators across all four traffic zones in the city. Since Feb 19, these teams have been working continuously to control illegal parking on major roads, in market areas, and at high-traffic spots.

The teams inspected their assigned areas and towed 4,636 vehicles parked in no-parking zones, while thousands of other vehicles were removed after announcements. The action covered several key areas, including Kalani Nagar, Airport Road, Rajwada, MG Road, Vijay Nagar, Palasia, Sapna Sangeeta Road and Bhanwarkuan.

Teams used public announcement systems, body-worn cameras, cranes and POS machines during the drive. Initially, drivers were advised and warned, but repeated violations led to fines and wheel-lock action.

Officials said they have also been holding meetings with traders and residents, urging them to follow traffic rules and use designated parking spaces. Due to continuous enforcement, traffic conditions have improved in many parts of the city, providing relief to commuters. The drive will continue, with more stringent patrolling and action planned in the coming days to ensure safer, smoother traffic movement.