Indore: Illegal colony of politician, others razed under ongoing anti-mafia drive

Anti-mafia drive |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

As part of anti-mafia drive, the district administration razed an illegal colony spread over 5 acres in Gadrakhedi that was being developed by politician Bante Yadav and others, on Thursday. The land belonged to two women who had died without leaving any heirs.

Recently, collector Manish Singh had received a complaint that an illegal colony is being developed by land mafia Dinesh Sahu, Ajay Singh Thakur alias Babli Thakur, and Bante Yadav, all residents of Banganga along with Yogesh Kala and others. They were trying to develop a colony on 5 acres of land located at Gadrakhedi in IMC ward-9.

Tehsildar Malharganj Anil Jain informed that in the revenue records the land is in the name of Manorama Khasgiwala and Madhuri Godbole and both of them have died. As neither had heirs, the eyes of the land mafia fell on this vacant land and they prepared fake documents in their name and started the construction of illegal colony.

They started construction of a cement concrete road and other development works without taking necessary permission from the Town and Country Planning department and Indore Municipal Corporation. The plots were being sold on notarised documents only.

After investigating the matter, Malharganj tehsildar Jain submitted a detailed report to collector

Manish Singh that the colony was illegal and it was bulldozed on Thursday.

Tehsildar Jain added that he has written to the area SDM and IMC to register an FIR against those who were developing the illegal colony.