Indore: IIT-Kharagpur first year student commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An IIT Kharagpur student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling at his residence in Indore late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. He was said to be under pressure because of studies.

The deceased has been identified as Sarthak Vijaywat. His father Brajesh Kumar works as an additional director at Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and is posted in Indore.

According to police, Sarthak was found hanging from the ceiling in Balcony of his house in Scheme Number-78.

The police have recovered a two-page handwritten suicide note, in which he has written ‘I quite’.

The police said that suicide note suggested that Sarthak was under depression because of his study.

“He wrote that he wanted to join the college and meet new friends, but his dream got shattered as his college was closed,” said a senior police officer.

