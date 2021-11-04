IIT JEE admission counselling round one: Opening and closing ranks released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the opening and closing ranks of round 1 counselling.

The allotment ranks and JoSAA 2021 round 1 cut-off for all the programmes are now available at the official website -- josaa.nic.in.

The opening and closing ranks for all the programmes at the participating institutions can be accessed at the official website. The seat allotment result of JoSAA round 1 was announced on October 27.

The JoSAA 2021 has been set up to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to courses including UG and dual degree programme in 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association Student Chapter organises virtual industry tour

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:37 PM IST