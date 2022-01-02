Indore: IIT-JAB announces special one-time measures on candidates’ eligibility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The top 250,000 students who qualified for JEE (Advanced), 2022, but missed the entrance exam in 2020-2021 can appear in 2022. Those who appeared for Class 12 in 2020 or 2021 and had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced), 2021, but did not appear can directly appear for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam in 2022.

The IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) committee has decided to provide special one-time measures regarding the eligibility criteria for candidates who faced hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Candidates who registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in both the papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2—of the JEE (Advanced), 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced), 2022, and do not need to fulfil criteria 1 to 4,” read the official statement. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced), 2022, in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to—and not as part of—the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main), 2022, for appearing in JEE (Advanced), 2022. These candidates must confirm their eligibility for appearing in JEE (Advanced), 2022, by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in and filling in the requisite information during registration.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 in 2020 should have appeared only once for JEE (Advanced), either in 2020 or 2021, or have not at all appeared in any paper in both JEE (Advanced), 2020, and JEE (Advanced), 2021, the official statement said, should appear for the JEE (Main), 2022, and meet the cut-off score.

Candidates should be among the top 250,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B. Tech.

