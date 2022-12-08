e-Paper Get App
Indore: IIT Indore to host three-day ICCMS from tomorrow 

IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay and other top ranking institutes of the country, have organized the previous conferences

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
IIT Indore |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Indian Association for Computational Mechanics (IndACM), International Congress on Computational Mechanics and Simulation (ICCMS) is going to be organized at IIT Indore from December 9-11. 

With the strong academic and industrial push, already in place, in areas such as computational mechanics (FEA/ CAE) for analysis and computational geometry (CAD/CAM) for design and manufacturing, IndACM would be focusing on promoting new areas, which may become potential enablers of growth for the country.

The association was founded in 2000 and has about 200 life members. The objective was to bring together people having common interests and have a free exchange of views in the area of computational mechanics through meetings/seminars/conferences/symposia to promote the development of computational mechanics as a branch of science and engineering. 

Computational mechanics, being an interdisciplinary domain of mechanics, involving mathematical models of physical real-life problems and their solutions, the congress is typically attended by delegates with a background in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, materials engineering/science, physics, mathematics and other disciplines. 

IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay and other top ranking institutes of the country, have organized the previous conferences. 

