Indore: IIT Indore maintains position in World University Rankings

​Indore

Maintaining its previous year’s position, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has again found place in a band of institutions ranked between 401-500 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2022.

IIT Indore is 4th amongst the Indian Universities in the global university rankings. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2022 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The rankings use 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Though IIT Indore could not climb up in the upper band this year, it improved its position in different parameters compared to last year.

Last year, the number of full-time equivalent students was 1309 which rose to 1832 students this year. The number of female-male ratio last year was 17:83 which stood at 19:81 this year. However, the number of students per staff dropped from 9.2 to 11.4 this year.

Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (Officiating) congratulated the IIT Indore community and urged them to work harder to improve upon the ranking next year.

Indian Institute of Science, IIT Ropar and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research found place in the band of institutions ranked between 301-400.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:43 AM IST