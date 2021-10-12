Indore: IIM Indore signs LoI with AstraZeneca on healthcare delivery services

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited for contributing to the expansion and establishment of better and robust healthcare delivery services through a mutual academic-industry partnership.

The LoI was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and AstraZeneca country president Gagandeep Singh on Tuesday.

Rai said, “We at IIM Indore are always keen to contribute to improving the quality of life for people around us, and a big component of that is health. We are pleased to collaborate with AstraZeneca, for our support to the healthcare sector.”

He noted that the collaboration would focus on the joint use of research equipment and facilities for research in modern technology and management frontiers like Big Data Analytics, AI, Communication, GIS, Video Analytics, Knowledge & Information Management Systems and Lean and Agile Techniques.

“We will also incorporate managerial aspects like Negotiation, Service Improvement, Social Media Management, Authentic and Inclusive Leadership Development, etc,” he added.

Gagandeep Singh said that IIM Indore is amongst the top B-schools in India with a Triple Crown accreditation. “We are happy to sign a LoI with IIM Indore and join hands for research and projects with its talented faculty members. Apart from publishing research studies on mutually agreed topics, the collaboration also aims to review the existing identification, diagnostic and treatment regime in public health setup. We look forward to the recommendations from the IIM Indore team for further strengthening of the system,” he said.

IIM Indore and AstraZeneca would also work diligently for research and publications, conducting skill development and awareness programmes in the areas of public health, public health policy, public/private health organizations for improving access to health and innovation.

The collaboration is an umbrella of multiple projects with an objective to raise awareness about public health and health policies. A team led by Rai, consisting Prof Sneha Thapliyal & Prof Sayantan Banerjee would be working on these projects for the LoI valid for three years.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:59 PM IST