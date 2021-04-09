Indore: IIM Indore is ranked 3rd for post graduate programme in Central Asia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore has been ranked #3 in General Management for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and ranked #12 in Executive MBA for the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) in Central Asia in the Eduniversal Best Masters and MBA Ranking 2021.

The ranked programmes are based on an analysis of the educational offerings of nearly 4,000 schools and universities in 154 countries.

The results declared on April 8 were based on three main criteria namely, the reputation of the programmes (known and recognized by recruiting companies and an active approach towards them); the salary of the first employment after graduation (placements of the graduates in the best positions in the market); and student’s satisfaction (taking into account the feedback of the students).

“We’re happy to receive Rank #3 for PGP in Central Asia (2nd in the country) and Rank #12 for EPGP in Central Asia (9th in the country) by the Eduniversal Best Masters and MBA Rankings 2021,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

He said IIM Indore’s mission is to be contextually relevant with world class academics and therefore the Institute ensures creating robust and relevant courses, not only as per the industry requirements, but also, which enable the students to become socially conscious leaders and managers.

"We conducted classes online, and then in the hybrid mode ensuring the academic rigour, conducted both online and physical exams ensuring comprehensive assessment. Student body conducted virtual placements successfully, reflecting the continued faith that recruiters have on our students,” he said.

Congratulating the institute, Eduniversal stated in its email, "Each year we are delighted to notice that the ranked programmes improve their image and therefore, their qualitative and quantitative recruitments”.

IIM Indore is the second institute in the country with a Triple Crown to receive the three prestigious international accreditations - AMBA, AACSB and EQUIS.