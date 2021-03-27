Indore: 4 students of IIM-I contract Covid-19 during exam times

Indore

Four students of Indian Institute Management Indore have been tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of examinations whereas some other students, who have come into contact of those infected, have been put under quarantine.

As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city again, the coronavirus has managed to gain entry into the IIM Indore campus as well.

After information of some staffers getting infected and recovering, now has come out of the campus news of students contracting Covid-19.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai confirmed the news saying four PGP students with mild symptoms have been found infected with coronavirus.

"They have been put at medical centre on the institute campus. All the four are doing well," he added.

Sources in IIM Indore stated that some other students, who had come in contact with these infected students, have been put under quarantine. The sources put figure of quarantined persons at around 20.

When the cases had come down in the winter season students of IIM Indore had returned to campus. The institute had resumed classes but in hybrid mode (mix of online and offline modes). While some students would attend the classes from classroom while maintaining social distancing, the remaining would attend lectures from hostel rooms in virtual mode.

This hybrid mode was for both PGP and IPM students. While syllabus of PGP students is over and they are now taking exams, the classes of Integrated Programme in Management is still underway and continue till April.

As PGP students got infected, the institute as a precautionary measure shifted classes of IPM from hybrid mode to online mode.

The PGP students, who are infected with coronavirus and the ones who are under quarantine, are taking the exams in online mode whereas the other students are writing the exams in offline mode.