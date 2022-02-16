Indore: IIM, IIT apply for the national rankings, DAVV still to submit data

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management-Indore, IIT-Indore and Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) have applied for the national rankings, whereas Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) said that it is a click away from submitting its data to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

IIT-Indore, IIM-Indore, SGSITS and DAVV are among the top institutions from Indore which participate in the national rankings released annually by the NIRF.

The online window for submitting the data for rankings shuts on Friday. When contacted, IIM-Indore, IIT-Indore and SGSITS officials said that they had already submitted data sought by the NIRF for the national rankings, 2022.

However, DAVV stated that they were still to upload the data. Professor Pratosh Bansal, DAVV nodal officer for NIRF, said that, if there are any suggestions by committee members, they would be incorporated and then the data would be uploaded on the NIRF website.

Earlier rankings

Last year, DAVV improved its rankings and had found a place in the band of 101-150 universities.

IIM-Indore, which was ranked 7th in the management category in 2020, had jumped one slot up to 6th position in 2021.

In the engineering category, IIT-Indore slipped three notches from to 13th position in 2021.

‘Gap analysis panel yet to hold meeting’

‘We haven’t uploaded the data on the NIRF website yet as a gap analysis committee constituted by the state government for improving DAVV’s ranking and its accreditation grade is going to come to the university for a meeting. We’ve decided to show our data to the committee members before submitting it to the NIRF’ — Professor Pratosh Bansal, DAVV nodal officer for NIRF

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:38 PM IST