Indore: IIM-I inks MoU with Asia University for joint courses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
IIM Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Adding yet another name to the list of collaborations, India Institute of Management Indore has signed an MoU with Asia University, Taiwan for exploring joint degree programmes that benefit students on both ends.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Asia University president Prof Jeffery JP Tsai.

Rai said, “We at IIM Indore are delighted to collaborate with Asia University, Taiwan. IIM Indore’s mission is to develop socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs. This goes in line with the motto of Asia University – to cultivate global citizens who have both professional and humanistic qualities, good character, and attitude,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration would offer a platform for student and faculty exchange and exchange of research and educational data to be used for educational and training purposes.

“We look forward to inviting scholars and students to participate in academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia, and workshops,” he said.

Tsai expressed his delight over joining hands with IIM Indore. “We are pleased to collaborate with IIM Indore, a premier B-school in India with three prestigious international accreditations. This association will focus on facilitating the exchange of experiences and opinions for mutual benefit. We also plan to promote activities of joint research in the field of common interest,” he said.

The MoU will be valid for five years.

