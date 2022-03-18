Indore: IIM-I director gives own definition of exec course

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the fifth batch of the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPe) in Dubai concluded on Thursday, IIM-Indore director professor Himanshu Rai gave his own definition of GMPe. “The G stands for ‘Grow Every Day’; M represents the quality of being ‘Magnanimous’; P is all about ‘Passion’; and E represents ‘Empathy’,” he said while addressing the valedictory function.

He advised the participants to have magnanimity and give away whatever they wanted to give with a smile. “Be generous. Have compassion and empathy for all; because, if you’re able to make a difference to even a single person’s life, you’ll be blessed by many,” he said.

The nine-month programme focuses on classroom sessions and is a judicious mix of group discussions, case studies and networking. “While you’ve invested time in gaining knowledge through the lectures and peers, make sure you remain passionate about your learning and implementing this knowledge to achieve your goals,” he said. Rai added that one needed to be passionate about his dreams and ambitions to achieve successand perseverance and grit played a significant role here.

Professor Manoj Motiani, programme coordinator, GMPe, advised the participants to pass on their knowledge to others. “Sharing your education and the knowledge you’ve gained is the most significant life investment. It’s a saving and it offers manifold returns,” he added.

The participants received a ‘certificate of completion’ on this occasion.

