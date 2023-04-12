Indore: Ignoring norms to promote junior doctor in place of senior 

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Promoting a junior over a senior by ignoring the rules has proved dear to the Medical Education Department as High Court has slapped a cost of Rs 25,000 on Medical Education Department.

The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has also ordered the department to give the benefit of promotion to the senior from 2016.

MGM Medical College’s Dr Manish Kaushal had challenged the decision of the department in court as he was not promoted in 2016 despite being senior to Dr Arvind Ghanghoria who was promoted to the post of professor.

According to Dr Kaushal, Medical Education Department had denied his promotion on the excuse that he didn’t submit the affidavit to accept the central pool. “There was no rule or mandate to submit the affidavit as he was appointed in the autonomous institution,” he said.

Advocate Dr Lokesh Mehta, appearing on the behalf of Dr Kaushal, told the media that they argued in court that the requirement of being in the central pool does not apply for Dr Kaushal. “Agreeing with our arguments, the court considered the promotion of Dr Ghanghoria in the year 2016 as wrong. The court has also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the government.

Meanwhile, Dr Ghanghoria told media that he doesn’t have any knowledge of the court order due to which he is unable to comment.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit too expressed his unawareness about the order and said that they will take action after learning about the same.