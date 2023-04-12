 Indore: City-based photographer Sachin Matkar gets EFIAP distinction
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City-based photographer Sachin Matkar gets EFIAP distinction

Indore: City-based photographer Sachin Matkar gets EFIAP distinction

He has received 140 national and international awards

MANISH UPADHYAYUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Sachin’s photo captured in Tadoba National Park Nagpur. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s talented amateur nature photographer Sachin Matkar has received an 'excellence' distinction from the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), Belgium. Very few nature photographers in the country have received this distinction.

The distinction is given on the number of awards a photographer has received and the places where his work has been accepted.

Sachin has participated in several national and international level photography competitions. Around 1300 of his photos have got acceptance in competitions and he has won around 140 awards,  including gold, silver and bronze medals.

To date, Sachin has got honorary photography distinction nationally from the Federation of Indian Photography Association (FIP).

A passionate nature photographer Sachin is working as a manager in a leading automobile company in Pithampur. He is a founder member of Wild Warriors Society, Indore, a life member of Youth Hostel Indore unit and a life member of Lens Maestro Group of Photography, Indore.

For the past 5 years, he has intensified his passion for wildlife photography & birding, resulting in extensive travelling to major national parks in India and a memorable field trip to Masai Mara, South Africa. He has taken numerous photographs of Indian birds, wildlife and landscape.

Read Also
Indore: Gond painting receives GI tag
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Ignoring norms to promote junior doctor in place of senior 

Indore: Ignoring norms to promote junior doctor in place of senior 

Indore: City experiences hottest day of season

Indore: City experiences hottest day of season

Indore: Man held for molesting 14-year old daughter of tenant

Indore: Man held for molesting 14-year old daughter of tenant

Indore: Three booked for thrashing two workers at Shitla Mata temple, damaging property

Indore: Three booked for thrashing two workers at Shitla Mata temple, damaging property

Indore: Six arrested with six gold chains

Indore: Six arrested with six gold chains