Indore: City-based photographer Sachin Matkar gets EFIAP distinction

Sachin’s photo captured in Tadoba National Park Nagpur. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s talented amateur nature photographer Sachin Matkar has received an 'excellence' distinction from the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), Belgium. Very few nature photographers in the country have received this distinction.

The distinction is given on the number of awards a photographer has received and the places where his work has been accepted.

Sachin has participated in several national and international level photography competitions. Around 1300 of his photos have got acceptance in competitions and he has won around 140 awards, including gold, silver and bronze medals.

To date, Sachin has got honorary photography distinction nationally from the Federation of Indian Photography Association (FIP).

A passionate nature photographer Sachin is working as a manager in a leading automobile company in Pithampur. He is a founder member of Wild Warriors Society, Indore, a life member of Youth Hostel Indore unit and a life member of Lens Maestro Group of Photography, Indore.

For the past 5 years, he has intensified his passion for wildlife photography & birding, resulting in extensive travelling to major national parks in India and a memorable field trip to Masai Mara, South Africa. He has taken numerous photographs of Indian birds, wildlife and landscape.

