Indore: IG Vivek Sharma visits Pandrinath Police Station, gives contractual appointment to retiring sub-inspector

Indore: A sub-inspector from Pandharinath police station, who was going to retire from service on Thursday, was given a contractual appointment by IG Vivek Sharma on Wednesday. Also, a sub-inspector was appointed as police station in charge as the thana in-charge is unwell.

Sharma reached Pandharinath police station where he found that thana in-charge Kamlesh Sharma is not well due to high BP and that the doctor had advised him to take rest for a few days. Instead of appointing inspector from DRP lines or another police station, IG appointed SI Dharmvir Singh Chauhan as TI till TI Kamlesh Sharma returns to his duty.

While talking to sub-inspector Rajesh Narayan Mishra, who was going to retire on Thursday, IG Sharma found that Mishra was willing to do more service even in these trying times. The IG gave him a contractual appointment as per the rules after discussing with DIG.

Apart from this, IG encouraged the police station staff and directed them to take all necessary precautions while working in COVID affected areas. During the discussion with the staff, IG also found that five employees at the police station are diabetic and a female employee has asthma. The IG directed these people to take special care and said that if they see any symptoms related to corana then they should immediately inform him so that they can be screened immediately.

On finding that there were only 11 Nagar Suraksha Samiti members in the police station, he asked the staff to increase the number to at least 50 within the next two days.