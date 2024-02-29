Indore: IG Rural Holds Crime Review Meet With SPs of 8 Dists

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The inspector general (IG) Indore Rural, Anurag, held a zone-level crime review meeting on Wednesday with superintendents of police (SP) of all eight districts. Instructions were given on points such as control of crime, various campaigns at government level, Lok Sabha (LS) elections and the use of technological innovations in the police.

While discussing all points in detail, IG Anurag deliberated with SPs regarding Indian penal code (IPC) crimes, preventive proceedings, warrant-summons, identified crimes, pending complaints, departmental investigations and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Instructions were given to take continuous action on various government-level campaigns, such as cancellation of bail for habitual offenders and Operation Muskaan to trace missing boys and girls.

IG Anurag directed that all firecracker factories and explosive collection centres in the zone should be checked continuously, and action should be taken against them as per rules. Emphasis was laid on preparing dossier-history sheets of accused arrested in property-related crimes and on continuous patrolling and effective checking to prevent such incidents.

The IG also directed that festivals and fairs like Shivratri, Ramzan, Eid, Holi and Bhagoriya, scheduled for the coming month, should have proper security arrangements and CCTV surveillance. The meeting was attended by SP Khandwa Birendra Kumar Singh, SP Dhar Manoj Kumar Singh, SP Khargone Dharamvir Singh, SP Barwani Puneet Gehlod, SP Indore Rural Sunil Kumar Mehta, SP Burhanpur Devendra Kumar Patidar, SP Jhabua Padmavilochan Shukla and SP Alirajpur Rajesh Vyas.