Indore: IET to organise two-day international conference from Friday | FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Engineering and Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, will be organising a two-day International Conference on Innovation and Challenges in Engineering Sciences (ICICES) from Friday.

The conference aims to bring researchers, academicians and people from the engineering industries together on a common platform to share their knowledge on the latest developments and scope of innovations in the field of engineering sciences.

"It also tries to establish joint cooperative efforts to solve the global challenges in the domain by bringing together multiple premier scientific global research institutions in a single forum of scientific research," IET director Sanjeev Tokekar said.

150 research papers received from all over the world

Conference coordinator Nagendra Sohani said that they have received around 150 research papers from academicians from India and abroad.

He stated that many technical sessions will be held during the two-day conference.