Indore: IET student kisses classmate, feud erupts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A feud erupted on the premises of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) when a BE student kissed the forehead of a female classmate on Tuesday.

Two students lodged cross complaints with institute authorities against each other even as the girl student chose to “overlook” the incident. One of the two male students even lodged a complaint with police against the other student.

Om Gupta, a BE 4th semester student, had some dispute with Ashwath Arora. Om along with one of his friends, Ali Mansoori, reached IET campus where he had some heated exchange with Ashwath. On seeing this, other students also gathered there.

In front of all the students, Om kissed a female classmate's forehead. This made other students present on the scene furious and they took out their belts to beat Om and his friend Ali. However, it was Om and Ali who attacked their opponents with their belts.

The feud stopped following intervention of teachers who took Om and Ashwath to director Sanjeev Tokekar’s chamber. On learning about the incident, ABVP activists also reached the campus following which the institute authorities called in the police.

Both Om and Ashwath lodged complaints against each other with the director who stated the same will be forwarded to the disciplinary committee. Both admitted that they had a running feud over some issue, and the girl had nothing to do with it.

The girl student was also called to lodge her complaint but she chose did not turn up at the director’s office. Rather she went home.

According to sources, Om and the girl student are not only classmates but also go to the same coaching institute.

Later, Ashwath filed a police complaint against Om.

DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said that on the basis of the written complaints by the students, the matter would be placed in the disciplinary committee.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022