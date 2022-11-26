Indore: IDs of 50 architects, engineers blocked for uploading wrong data on portal

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday blocked IDs of as many as 50 architects, engineers and supervisors found to be involved in the submission of proposals for online building permission through submission of wrong data on IMC portal.

Online permission is granted on the prescribed portal of the building approved system prescribed by the building permit administration. IDs are provided to 50 architects and engineers for proposing building permission online. According to the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules, 2012 along with the documents, it is necessary to enter data of payment of property tax and water tax etc correctly on the portal.

On examination of the applications submitted for building permission by the corporation building permission branch, it came to notice that in 77 cases, the architect had wrongly entered the property tax service number of the concerned site and submitted online to obtain permission in the case, related to the said cases.

Clarification was sought by issuing a letter regarding error of putting wrong data online from 50 architects, engineers and supervisors found at fault.

As the responses of architects, engineers and supervisors were not found satisfactory, the ID of licence granted to 50 architects, engineers and their supervisors were blocked, so that they cannot submit proposals for online building permission from now on.