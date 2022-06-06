Indore: Identify waterlogging-prone areas before rains, says Collector

Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the coming monsoon, instructions have been given to IMC to identify waterlogging-prone areas of the city. IMC officials have also been directed to address the problem before it arises.

A disaster management meeting, presided over by collector Manish Singh, was organised at the Residency on Monday to discuss preparedness for dealing with the situation arising out of heavy rain and floods.

Additional collector Pawan Jain, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi, district panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma, CEO of the Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar and officials of other related departments were present. As a precautionary measure, adequate arrangements are being made to deal with situations arising out of excessive rain and floods in the coming months. A disaster control centre (control room) has been set up at the district level for disseminating and exchanging information during emergency situations for which elaborate arrangements are being made. Singh directed that power supply should be maintained uninterruptedly during the monsoon.

Citizens should be notified before opening the gates of Yashwant Sagar. Special vigil should be kept at the mines and fencing should be done by their operators. Adequate drainage system should be maintained in the city and precautions taken by marking places prone to waterlogging in advance with special attention to pools and culverts. Warning boards should also be put up there.

Singh said a list of unreachable villages should be prepared in advance and sufficient quantities of grains should be stored there. Adequate numbers of relief-and-rescue teams are being formed by the Home Guards. Singh said availability of drinking water should be maintained during the monsoon. Locations for the relief camps to be set up during any emergency situation should be selected from now. Prohibitory orders are being issued on water tourism areas of the district during the monsoon so that elaborate security arrangements can be made there.