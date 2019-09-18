Indore: IDA to hold meeting

Indore: The Indore Development Authority (IDA) board will hold meeting on Wednesday to discuss new projects and also revisit some of the topics discussed in their previous meeting held on August 23, 2019.

According to IDA officials, the meeting of the technical, design, administration and estate branches would be held.

In the meeting of the technical branch, rates for the flats constructed on a plot RC 23 (Vasundhara) of Scheme no 134, development of convenient shops at Scheme no 78 (first) Lohamandi, development in common area of

Scheme No. 140 in Anandvan Phase-2 as well as development in its club house will be discussed. The flats of a rickety building of IDA at Jawahar Marg area will also be discussed.

In meeting of design branch plots earmarked for educational purposes will be discussed. Various issues of administration department and estate department will also be discussed in the meeting.