e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IDA speeds up beautification work along Super Corridor

Indore: IDA speeds up beautification work along Super Corridor

Chairman Chawda instructed officials to ensure that all the works get completed in double-quick time

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) has accelerated the pace of preparations to welcome the guests in PBD and GIS, to be held in January 2023.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda inspected the ongoing beautification works along MR10 and Super Corridor, on Tuesday. IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other senior officers were present.

Chairman Chawda instructed officials to ensure that all the works get completed in double-quick time.

Some of the works include painting of electric poles from the MR10 toll to Luvkush Square, plantation on both sides of the road, beautification of all squares and gardens along the Super Corridor, developing cycle track on both sides of the road etc.

Read Also
Indore: Minister Narottam Mishra in city today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye