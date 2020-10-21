Indore: IDA providing better services through digitization of records

Indore: The Indore Development Authority has been upgrading itself technologically to provide better services to the people by helping them to access property records and other data. The IDA has spent around Rs 50 lakh in the last few years on digitizing its records.

The IDA engineer and incharge of the Computer Department, Anil Chugh said that IDA’s drive is in line with the goal of Digital India.

He said, “There are many departments in the IDA which deal with customers directly and those departments are getting digitalized”.

IDA has provided a lot of data on its website where a person can choose their service and can get all the information\facilities at one click.

Since recruitments in government department through VYAPAM has been terminated for the last seven years, IDA computer department doesn’t have IT professionals who can operate the website properly because of which IDA has outsourced the work to Oswal Computer and Consultant private limited.

Chugh said that in the last few years the IDA has spent almost Rs 50 lakh including this year's budget of Rs 10 lakh in digitalizing its departments. He said if the budget remains the same, it will require some more years for IDA to get completely digitalized.

He added that, IDA has recently updated the lease system online for the leasers with facility of online payment of lease installments. Online forms for people to buy IDA property are also available.