'They turned J&K into terror factory...': Indore MLA bats for merger of madrasas into education system

The Assam government recently announced that all state-run madrasas and Sanskrit schools would be closed down. "The government-run madrasas in Assam would either be converted into regular schools or they would be closed down. Teachers would be transferred to general schools after issuance of a government notification next month," state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said last week.

And while there has been debate and discussion over the discussion, it would seem that people in other states too are keen to follow in Assam's footsteps. In Madhya Pradesh for example, state Minister Usha Thakur on Tuesday opined that government support to madrasas should come to an end in the country.