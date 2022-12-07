Indore: IDA launches 'Padharo Mhare Ghar’ initiative for PBD NRIs

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the homestay of NRIs coming for the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Sammelan 2023 were discussed and initial plans were made for their stay at a meeting presided over by IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda here on Tuesday.

The IDA has launched the Padharo Mhare Ghar initiative and several protocols to be followed by the host where the NRIs would be doing home-stay were mooted and discussed during the meeting.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said, “the CitizenCop app which is an ideal app for lodging complaints or getting any details about the city needs an immediate upgrade. A special parking facility for guests should be put in place at the Indore Airport. Also, the guests who will be home-staying will have a separate arrival block at the airport where they will be welcomed by those who will be their hosts.”

Chawda said that the families hosting the guests will have to take ensure that the guests are provided with standard facilities.

“The eligibility of who can become a homestay host will be decided soon. Similarly, the location of such homestays would also have to be finalised keeping in mind the fact that the guests do not face any problem in coming and going from the venue,” Chawda added.

“Out of the total number of guests coming, we have to make arrangements to accommodate only about 10-15 per cent of the guests at home. In such a situation, we have to keep in mind that all the guests for whom we are making arrangements to stay at home are provided with standard facilities and security,” said Chawda.

BJP city president Gaurav Randive said that special care should also be taken of the fact that the Prime Minister and the President of India will also come to Indore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, but no guests should face any problems due to the security arrangement.

A joint meeting to discuss various issues will be held on December 9 at Indore airport under the chairmanship of aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Representatives of various organisations involved in the discussion also presented their suggestions.

