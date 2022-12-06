Indore: Applying tilak on forehead banned in Govt Law College 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some more skeletons have come out of Government New Law College, which is hogging national headlines for allegedly creating an anti-national atmosphere and promoting fundamentalism.

Some students on Monday claimed that applying tilak on the forehead was prohibited on the college campus.

As per them, the professors used to make them wash their foreheads if they came to college donning tilak on their foreheads.

ABVP which is baying for the blood of some teachers and principal Inamur Rahman has informed the inquiry committee about the unannounced ban on students applying tilak.

Wishing anonymity, a student said that they have stopped applying tilak on forehead as being told by the teachers as they decided their internal marks.

“When the college was made centre for the LLB and LLM exams, the college teachers asked other college students coming to the campus for writing exam not to apply tilak on forehead,” he claimed.

Lucky Adiwal, a member of ABVP's state working committee, informed the inquiry committee members about this unannounced ban.