Indore: IDA Budget 2022-23; Rs 1,101 crore budget proposal of IDA tabled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority, on Saturday, introduced its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal in which they placed a proposal for Rs 1,101 crore, which is four times more than what the author had spent spent in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

IDA, this year, has come up with many major projects which are directly related to—and will benefit—the common public.

The budget for 2022-23 is proposed to be Rs 1,101 crore, out of which IDA proposes to spend Rs 1,055 crore, while, for the fiscal year 2021-22, the IDA has proposed a of budget of Rs 524 crore out of which IDA got Rs 438.35 crore and spent Rs 276.67 crore.

Four Flyovers

One of the main projects of the IDA which has been included in this year’s budget is of development of four flyovers in the busiest squares in the city at an expense of Rs 100 crore. These flyovers will be at Khajrana Square, Lavkush Square, Bhanwarkuwan Square and Phootikothi Square. The IDA will begin the work of these flyovers in the coming months. Another project IDA has planned will be the development of roads of a total distance of 81 km in several areas of the city. LED lights will be also installed at the Super Corridor.

Startup Park

The IDA will develop a Startup Park in the city which will be built on 20 acres. The building plan will be for a 25-storey building. The expense for the construction of the building will be Rs 10 crore.

Transport Park

The IDA has also introduced the development of a transport park at the TPS-3 Scheme in which there will be a space where at one time 1,000 trucks can be parked. The project will be developed on the area of 12.5 acres. At the transport park, truck repair, maintenance and other work will be done.

Sports Complex

The IDA will also develop a sports complex at the Super Corridor, which will be for multiple sports and purposes. The complex will be built over a land of 13 hectares. At the complex, many sports facilities will be available to aspiring players.

City Forest at Scheme No. 166

The IDA will build a city forest at Scheme No. 166 in which the authority will plant 7,000 trees. The IDA will also build 108 gardens at all the proposed TPS schemes.

Residential units

For lower- and middle-income groups, 1,000 plots will be made available and will be allotted on a lottery system. Similarly, in Scheme No. 140 Anandvan Phase 3, 120 flats and 20 shops will be developed worth Rs 1 crore.

