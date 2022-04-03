Indore: DAVV online form filling for UG 1st-yr exams on April 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is likely to open an online window for filling forms for first-year examinations of traditional undergraduate courses on April 20.

The exams are to be conducted from May 15. Along with UG, PG second and fourth-semester exams will also be held during the same time period. PG forms will also be submitted tentatively from April 20.

For the first time under the New Education Policy, the five courses viz BCom, BA, BSc, as well as BBA and BCA examinations are to start around May 15.

At least, three weeks will be given to fill the forms for the exams, said an official. Besides, MCom, MA, MSc and MBA exams will also be conducted simultaneously.

The university administration is preparing to start all the examinations between May 15 and 19.





