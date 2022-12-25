Indore: IDA board okays Rs 331 cr for projects 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority’s board meeting was chaired on Saturday by the IDA chairman, Jaipal Singh Chavda, at the Indore Tennis Club (ITC). At the meeting, the members okayed several projects worth Rs 331 crore.

IDA is currently involved in several projects including laying of roads, flyover construction, setting up start-up parks, incubation centre, the ISBT and swimming pools among others.

It was decided to name the under-constructed auditorium behind Rajendra Nagar after Lata Mangeshkar and the tender amount of Rs 9. 94 crore was accepted from the lowest bidder for its decoration project.

Before the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan and the Global Investors’ Summit, the IDA will carry out beautification and development works from the Super Corridor to MR10 toll. This project cost has been pegged at Rs 21 crore. It may be noted that the renovation and beautification work at the airport would cost around Rs 6 crore. These amounts were also approved at the meeting.

The meeting also decided to waive off the service charge from the public on application form.

IDA also decided on developing a flyover at Phooti Kothi Square at a cost of Rs 48 crore. Tender to this effect has been issued.

A total of Rs 331 crore was sanctioned for different schemes and projects at the meeting.