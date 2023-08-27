Indore: IDA Board Approves Work Worth Rs 200 Crore

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority has approved development work worth Rs 200 crores in TPS Schemes of IDA. This decision was taken at the board meeting of IDA held on Saturday.

The Board of Directors approved tenders worth Rs 137.25 crore mainly for roads and internal development works of the master plan of TPS schemes, as well as a tender of Rs 6 crore for electrification work and Rs 5 crore under beautification work in Scheme No 155 among others.

The amount approved for garden development in Swami Vivekananda Higher Secondary School is Rs 26 lakhs. Along with this, a consultant-cum-transaction consultant has been appointed to prepare a proposal for development of a convention centre with seating capacity of 10000 in Scheme No 172.

M/s Deva Swimming Institute Gurugram was appointed for the operation, maintenance and management of the international swimming pool under construction in scheme number 94 Sector-F.

Also, it was decided to write a letter to principal secretary for permission to spend a certain percentage of the authority's actual income for various works like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) among others.

Following the MP Town and Country Investment (Amendment) Act 2019, a decision to seek guidance from the government regarding lapsing of Scheme Number 171 was also taken.

Along with this, a decision was made to take necessary permission from the government following the Madhya Pradesh Town and Village Investment Act (Amendment) 2019 for approval of the site under mixed use for a high-rise building with a height of 90.00 metres at Startup Park located in Sector-D of Super Corridor.

The board also decided to increase the contribution amount to be given to Ganeshotsav committees of closed textile mills for the construction of Jhankis for the Ganesh immersion procession.

