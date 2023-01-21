Indore: IDA blueprints costliest double-decker bridge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority will soon build the city’s most expensive “double-decker” flyover on the Luvkush Square.

The flyover has been necessitated following huge rush and congestion of vehicular traffic between MR 10 and Super Corridor and between Banganga and Ujjain Road. The Metro services will also ply under this double-decker bridge.

The estimated cost of the bridge has been pegged around Rs 160 crore and the tender process is on.

The bridge will be readied within 24 months from the date of issuance of the tender and work order.

The length of this over-bridge will be 1452 metres, while the width will be 60 metres that is 200 feet. There will also be roads on both sides of the bridge. The bridge’s height will be 23 metres from the ground.

Generally, overbridges which are built in the city have a maximum height of 12 metres. Since this will be a double decker bridge, it will have double height and a Metro line will pass below it, said IDA officials.

DOUBLE-DECKER DATA

Cost – Rs 160 crore (estimated)

Length – 1.45 Km

Width – 60 metres

Lane – 2-lane (12 meters each)

Height – 23 metres

To be completed in – 24 months

Place – From Banganga to Ujjain Road

