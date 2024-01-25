Indore: IDA Approves Projects Worth ₹320 Crore

Work in progress at the IDA flyover construction site | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many major decisions were taken in the board meeting of Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Wednesday. In a key decision, flyovers at Mhow Naka, Bada Ganpati and Marimata Square have been approved to ease connectivity of main markets that would benefit residents of hundreds of colonies. Projects worth around Rs 320 crore have been approved.

In the meeting, it was agreed to run cable car. An agency will soon be appointed to conduct feasibility study for this. Tenders are being invited. A cable car is actually like a ropeway. In this, people will be able to move in the air and it will be a means of public transport. Whereas,for the construction of flyover at Marimata Square Rs 44 crore, Rs 81.30 crore for Mhow Naka Flyover and Rs 38.50 crore for Khajrana Flyover has been approved.

Other major decisions taken in the meeting includes, Rs 12.3 crore approval for the rejuvenation of Baneshwari Kund located in Banganga. Gardens, swings, pathways, fountains and open air gym will be built for children. IDA has also prepared the project in this regard.

How cable car will function in city

According to IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, there is a proposal to run a cable car to facilitate urban transportation. Feasibility survey for this has been approved. The consultant agency will tell in which part of the city the cable car can be run. The agency will also notify about the model on which it will be operated.

Another flyover proposed

Another flyover has been proposed from Ring Road Rajiv Gandhi intersection to Choithram Mandi intersection. It has been decided to conduct a feasibility survey for this. After that work will be done on it. On the instructions of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, it got the green signal in 15 days.

PROJECTS APPROVED

- Approval for transfer of HT/LT power lines at Lasudia Mori, Talawali Chanda, Arandiya and Mayakhedi (Rs 2.34 crore) and construction of crash barrier from Gandhi Nagar to Lavkush Junction (Rs 8.30 crore).

- Administrative approval to the budget for the road in front of Vasundhara Complex in Scheme Number-134 from Tulsi Nagar.

- It was also decided to take guidance from the state government regarding making lease deed regarding renewal of lease of core houses built for people of low and weak income group in Scheme Number-78.

- The plot proposed in Scheme No-78 and Scheme No TPS-8 was found suitable for the construction of Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre. A decision has also been taken to appoint a consultant through tender for preparing the action plan of Indore Regional Development.

- The board approved the payment of Rs 6 lakh to Seva Surbhi Sanstha for Republic Day 2024 and Rs 8 lakh to Shri Ahilyotsav Samiti for Ahilyotsav-2023.