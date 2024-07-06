Indore: IDA Allocates Land For New Power Grid To Improve Electricity Supply In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) has handed over the allotment letter of one hectare of land to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company for construction of a new grid in Reti Mandi Scheme Number 97 Part 4 under Central City Division.

With this, the way for the construction of the much awaited grid under the Central City Division has become easy.

Superintendent Engineer West DISCOM Manoj Sharma said that the IDA has handed over the allotment letter of land. In the allotment letter addressed to the City Superintendent Engineer, the Estate Officer of IDA has written about giving free land for the new grid to solve the electricity problem. The city superintending engineer said that with the said allocation, the proposed 132 grids of ultra high pressure will be constructed in the central city division, which will greatly facilitate the power supply.

Rajendra Nagar, Kate Road area, Hawa Bangla, Annapurna area, Sudama Nagar, Mahu Naka, Chhatribagh, Rajmohalla etc. will get quality power with good voltage.