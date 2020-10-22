Indore: Iconic Gandhi Hall to be ready by December, say officials

Indore: Indorians will be able to visit their Clock Tower aka Gandhi Hall by this December as the restoration and conservation work of the monument, along with horticulture work being done by the Smart City Indore will be completed by that time.

Smart City Indore, Chief Executive Officer, Aditi Garg said, "Earlier, the horticulture work was under the IMC. Recently it came under the Smart City Indore. The work will be completed by December this year".

The restoration and conservation work of Gandhi Hall began in February 2018. Smart City superintendent engineer BR Lodhi, said that the project budget was around Rs 15 crore out of which around Rs 6 crore was used for the restoration work and around Rs 9 crore was allocated for the beautification of the vicinity.

He said that plastering of roof-terrace and refurbishment of doors and windows is complete. Also, work on the ceiling, flooring of the main hall, laying Kota stone in the corridors, changing the damaged pillars and final touch-up was done. The electrification of the hall and the vicinity was also done. The dial of the clock tower was changed and now it rings daily.