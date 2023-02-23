e-Paper Get App
Indore: ICF trains nursing students for oncology nursing

ICF will start a formal course in oncology nursing soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 49 nursing students were given intensive training on oncology nursing during the three-day nursing seminar organized by Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, a flagship project of Indore Cancer Foundation.

According to the founder of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar, the aim of this training program was to explain the nuances about radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cancer surgery, palliative care nursing to B.Sc nursing students from different nursing colleges of the city.

“It was a certification program and we have decided to start a formal training on oncology nursing based on the feedback from the nursing faculty members who attended the program as well as from the students of various nursing colleges,” Dr Dharkar said.

Addressing the seminar, ICF palliative care physician Dr Ravi Kiran Pottashetty said, “At present, only one percent of cancer patients in the country have the access to palliative treatment. Nursing care of terminally ill patients is therefore important.”

Meanwhile, feedback was taken from the nursing students before and after the training. 

 Dr Suresh Verma, Dr Rajendra Bhandari, Dr Jitendra Barania, Dr Sonal Nagar, Dr Vikas Gupta, Dr Aakriti Joshua, Dr Rajkumari Khatri, and Dr Keshkali Sharrma conducted intensive training sessions.

Indore: ICF trains nursing students for oncology nursing

Indore: ICF trains nursing students for oncology nursing

