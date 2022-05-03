Indore ICAI branch to organise CA Olympics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore branch of ICAI is going to organise a three-day CA Olympics from May 6 in the city.

CA Anand Jain, chairman of the Indore branch informed that along with academic activities, it is necessary to have physical activities as well. Keeping in mind the interest of the members, sports activities will be organised. Sports activities like Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Carrom, Squash, Lawn Tennis, Race, Swimming etc. will be held.

CA Rajat Dhanuka, Secretary, Indore CA Branch, said that there was a lot of curiosity among the members about this Olympics, a large number of CA members would participate in various activities.

Regional Council member CA Kirti Joshi has said that physical activities are necessary to reduce mental stress as they keep working in front of the computer or sitting at our desk throughout the day, due to this many diseases arise.

ALSO READ Indore: District administration seals petrol pump after fire incident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:17 PM IST