Indore: I-Bus to run till midnight, to be sanitized after each trip

Indore

With Covid cases coming down drastically in the city, I-Bus on BRTS corridor will now run till midnight. The buses start their operation from 6.30 am. At present the last bus leaves at 10.20 pm. The collector Manish Singh has issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

The new order has been issued in light of the fresh guidelines relased by the Home department regarding steps to be taken to end the lockdown\curfew completely. The decisions being taken to open up various segments in the city are in line with the discussions and decisions that take place in the Crisis Management Group.

According to the order issued by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), which runs the I-buses, permission has been given to operate the public transport buses from 6:30 am to 12.00 midnight on BRTS corridor.

It will be mandatory for every person travelling in the buses to wear a mask and similarly the driver and other support staff of these buses will also be required to wear a mask. It has been instructed that all

the ticket counters located at BRTS should be sanitized regularly and the counter operator and the staff will be required to wear masks.

All the buses will be sanitised after completing one trip and action would be taken if the buses are not sanitised.

Official sources said that the decision will help people who roam around the city, especially during the festive season.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:59 AM IST